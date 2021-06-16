Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290,478 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 0.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.40. 27,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,768. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

