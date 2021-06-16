Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Trading Down 2.8%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 2,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

