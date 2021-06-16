Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

