Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.32. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.11, with a volume of 34,146 shares changing hands.

WPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7425853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

