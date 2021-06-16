WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several research firms have commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $991.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

