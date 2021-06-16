Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$64.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

