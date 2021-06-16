Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82,281.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for $169.09 or 0.00434980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $932,395.44 and $82,281.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.