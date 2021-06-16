WOWswap (WOW) Trading 34.2% Lower This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00013439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $186,031.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00143295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.00943021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,569.52 or 0.99632817 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

