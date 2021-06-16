Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $4.20

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $275,860.10 and $30.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00010863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

