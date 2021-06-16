WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Update

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 82.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

