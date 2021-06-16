X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Hits $10.68 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $23,055.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00019523 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,994,823,576 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

