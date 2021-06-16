Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $1.37 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00144712 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00179783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00945981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.25 or 0.99712086 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

