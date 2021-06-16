XinFin Network Market Cap Achieves $660.03 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $660.03 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.95 or 0.00952218 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,673,734,508 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,734,508 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

