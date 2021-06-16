XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,420 ($70.81). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,300 ($69.24), with a volume of 15,838 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,039.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total value of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

