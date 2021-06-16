Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 113,813 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $151.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

