Xuez (XUEZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $95,534.04

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $95,534.04 and $41,163.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xuez

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,072,349 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,915 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

