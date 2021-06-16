Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

