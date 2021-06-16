YEE (YEE) Market Cap Tops $2.38 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, YEE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $260,072.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

