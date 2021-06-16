YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of YETI worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

