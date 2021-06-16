Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 million and $138,582.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

