Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

