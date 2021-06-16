Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

