Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.92. 376,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,148,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $6,186,324. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

