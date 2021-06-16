Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.95 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $277.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.