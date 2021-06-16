Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $285.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.99 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

