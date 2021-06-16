Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

