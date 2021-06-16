Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 732,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,640. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

