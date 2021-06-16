Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report $13.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the lowest is $12.08 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $57.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $64.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

