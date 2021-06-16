Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,195,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,828. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

