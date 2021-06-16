Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.23. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

