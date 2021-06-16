Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report sales of $747.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after acquiring an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

