Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.