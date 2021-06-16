Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wingstop by 38,268.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.33. 197,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

