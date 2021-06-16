Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $109.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $252.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

RCUS stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

