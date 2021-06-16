Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPE opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

