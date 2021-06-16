Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.38. Citigroup reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

