Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.69 EPS

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

