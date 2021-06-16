Zacks: Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of DESP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 346,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $941.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

