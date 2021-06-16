Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $34.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $137.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

