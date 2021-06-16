Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $34.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $137.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.