Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

HBMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

