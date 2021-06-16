Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $363.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,677,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

