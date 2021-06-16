Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $49.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -469.96, a P/E/G ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

