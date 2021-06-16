Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.