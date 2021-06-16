Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

