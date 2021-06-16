Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,531,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

