Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $46.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CCNE opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

