Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $137.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $553.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

