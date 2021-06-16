Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $53.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.52 million and the highest is $56.50 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $225.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

