Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $81.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.