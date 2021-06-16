Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.